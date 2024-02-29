Caxton Associates LP Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 221,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 171,937 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 93,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,536. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

