Caxton Associates LP Has $937,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.81. The stock had a trading volume of 138,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,892. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.41 and its 200 day moving average is $286.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $7,022,866. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

