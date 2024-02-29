Caxton Associates LP Has $944,000 Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in NICE by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after acquiring an additional 834,819 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after buying an additional 417,277 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in NICE by 44,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,970,000 after buying an additional 387,202 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in NICE by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $245.46. The stock had a trading volume of 114,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,886. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.02.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.55.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

