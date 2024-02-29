Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.13 Million in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,371 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 723.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 126,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 110,931 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 96.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $1,629,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.99. 33,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,471. The company has a market capitalization of $977.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 13.95.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

