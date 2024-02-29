Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.29 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,445 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.9 %

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.35. 220,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

