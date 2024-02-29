Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 38,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of JOYY by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in JOYY by 67,358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in JOYY by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,590,000 after buying an additional 273,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in JOYY by 497,089.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,266,000 after buying an additional 2,709,138 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 131,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,089. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.39. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.68 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

