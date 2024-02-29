Caxton Associates LP Purchases 145,771 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 180.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,771 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.13% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDN traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,973. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

