Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after buying an additional 1,924,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 988,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 111.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 600,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 87.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,227,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after purchasing an additional 574,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 6.7 %

SL Green Realty stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. 528,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,317. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

