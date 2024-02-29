Caxton Associates LP Sells 2,147 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $932.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,636. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $955.99. The stock has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $831.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $723.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

