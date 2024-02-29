Caxton Associates LP Takes $1.17 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.26 on Thursday, reaching $347.54. 167,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,412. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $357.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.49 and its 200-day moving average is $295.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

