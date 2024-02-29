Caxton Associates LP Takes $1.22 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,410,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,923,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,260. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $143.96.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.