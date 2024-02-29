Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Foot Locker as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $259,998,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $94,496,000 after acquiring an additional 451,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,551 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $82,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,597,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 284,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,950. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

