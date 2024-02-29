Caxton Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Caxton Associates LP cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,092 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Radian Group by 171.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 149,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Radian Group by 932.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 76,954 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDN. UBS Group began coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE RDN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 110,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Articles

