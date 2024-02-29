CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$79.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$65.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.40.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$69.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.11. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.98 per share, with a total value of C$230,036.82. In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.98 per share, with a total value of C$230,036.82. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total transaction of C$3,626,595.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $3,757,653. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

