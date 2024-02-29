CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited Prices IPO at $4.00-$5.00 Per Share (CDTG)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (CDTG) expects to raise $9 million in an initial public offering on the week of March 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited generated $31.5 million in revenue and $6.5 million in net income. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited has a market-cap of $50.4 million.

WestPark Capital acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a waste treatment company that generates revenue through design, development, manufacture, sales, installation, operation and maintenance of sewage treatment systems and by providing sewage treatment services. We primarily engage in two business lines: sewage treatment systems and sewage treatment services in both urban and rural areas. Sewage treatment systems are sometimes also referred to herein as rural sewage treatment, and sewage treatment services are sometimes also referred to herein as septic tank treatment. For sewage treatment systems, we sell complete sewage treatment systems, construct rural sewage treatment plants, install the systems, and provide on-going operation and maintenance services for such systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients. We provide decentralized rural sewage treatment services with our integrated and proprietary system using our advanced quick separation technology. Our quick separation technology uses a biochemical process for economically and sufficiently treating rural sewage. In addition, our integrated equipment generally has a lifespan of over 10 years without replacement of the core components. Due to our quick separation technology and our technological expertise and experience, our integrated rural sewage treatment system produces a high quality of outflowing water, with high degrees of automation, efficient construction and start up, and low operational costs. In addition, our equipment is typically able to process abrupt increases of sewage inflows and high contamination. Our integrated equipment consists of a compact structure and is buried underground in order to minimize changes to the surrounding environment. **Note: Net income and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2023. (Note: CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holding Limited updated its financial statements for the six-month period that ended June 30, 2023, in an F-1/A filing dated Nov. 20, 2023.) (Note: CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holding Limited cut its IPO’s size by about 35 percent to 2.0 million shares – down from 3.07 million shares – and increased the price to a range of $4.00 to $5.00Â – up from an assumed IPO price of $4.00 – to raise $9.0 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated March 27, 2023. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited updated its financial statements in an F-1/A dated Feb. 24, 2023. The company changed its sole book-runner to WestPark Capital from ViewTrade Securities in an F-1/A filing in June 2021. The F-1 was filed on Jan. 15, 2021. The company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Nov. 15, 2019.) “.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and has 188 employees. The company is located at C1, 4th Floor, Building 1, Financial Base, No. 8 Kefa Road Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China 518057 and can be reached via phone at 86-0755-86667996 or on the web at http://www.cdthb.cn/.

Receive News & Ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.