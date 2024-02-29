Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,714,000 after buying an additional 242,872 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. Celestica has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. Research analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

