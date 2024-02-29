Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Celsius in a report released on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. Celsius has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 141.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after buying an additional 1,755,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

