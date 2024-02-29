Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.85

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.85 and last traded at $76.64, with a volume of 6073173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,269. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

