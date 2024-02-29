Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CERT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Get Certara alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CERT

Certara Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Certara

Certara stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Certara by 584.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 14,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.