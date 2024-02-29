CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CEU stock opened at C$4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CEU

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.