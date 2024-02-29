CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
CEU stock opened at C$4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06.
CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on CEU
Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions
In other news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- What is a Dividend King?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.