Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed updated its FY24 guidance to $23.30-$23.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.300-23.700 EPS.

Chemed Stock Up 1.0 %

CHE traded up $6.29 on Thursday, reaching $635.13. 2,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,248. Chemed has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $649.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.46. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chemed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

