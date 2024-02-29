Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $69,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $153.02 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.76.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.82.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

