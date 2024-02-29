Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 7662404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Chill Brands Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 0.86.

About Chill Brands Group

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers tobacco alternative products, including CBD-infused oral chew pouches and herbal smokes.

