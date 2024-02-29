Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $42,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,671.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,416.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2,144.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,725.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

