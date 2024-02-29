Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 16,060 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $1,624,629.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,209,781.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 855 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $69,391.80.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76.
Impinj Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $102.81 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 8.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.
About Impinj
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Impinj
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.