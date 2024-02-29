Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 16,060 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $1,624,629.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,209,781.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 855 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $69,391.80.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $102.81 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 8.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Impinj by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

PI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

