CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Raised to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$21.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI Financial

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CIX opened at C$16.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.38. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$12.01 and a 12-month high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CI Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.