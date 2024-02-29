CIBC Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$55.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. Laurentian set a C$55.00 target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.27.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$47.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$40.52 and a 1 year high of C$54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.23.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

