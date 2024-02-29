CIBC Raises TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$18.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.80.

TransAlta stock opened at C$9.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.14. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$9.16 and a 12-month high of C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.4067368 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

