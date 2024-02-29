Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after buying an additional 111,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $113.70 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $122.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

