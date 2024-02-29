Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Senior Officer Buys C$25,344.00 in Stock

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin David Watts acquired 3,200 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,344.00.

Cineplex Stock Up 0.4 %

CGX traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.41. Cineplex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.