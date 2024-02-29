Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.