Citizens Bancshares Co. (CZBS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.00 on March 22nd

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Citizens Bancshares stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $49.25.
About Citizens Bancshares
