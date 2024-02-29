Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.70 to $0.80 EPS.

Clarivate Price Performance

Clarivate stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clarivate by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Further Reading

