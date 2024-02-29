Clarke (TSE:CKI) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.60

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.60 and last traded at C$17.45, with a volume of 1900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.00.

Clarke Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.22. The stock has a market cap of C$243.08 million, a PE ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Clarke

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 4,400 shares of Clarke stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$59,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $75,600. Insiders own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Clarke Company Profile

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

