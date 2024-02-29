Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Shares of CWAN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -176.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,586.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,354. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,610,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,087,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $23,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

