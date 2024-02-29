CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get CME Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

Insider Transactions at CME Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in CME Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $220.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.92.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.