Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of COGT opened at $7.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.39. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,666 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,641 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% during the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 793,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,477,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,856,000 after acquiring an additional 435,592 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

