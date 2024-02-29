Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of COGT opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $632.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.39. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.51.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

