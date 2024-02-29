Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CFO William George III Sells 8,429 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FIX stock opened at $293.65 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.09 and a twelve month high of $294.94. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

