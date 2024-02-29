Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $293.65 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $127.09 and a 12 month high of $294.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.71 and a 200-day moving average of $196.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,814 shares of company stock worth $7,222,505. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.