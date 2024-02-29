Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CEFC stock remained flat at $9.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

