Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,350 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of PGT Innovations worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $42,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 0.0 %

PGTI stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

