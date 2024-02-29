Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.51 Million Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth $37,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Zuora stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $476,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $410,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

