Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2 Million Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 267,487 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $5.38 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADMA. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

