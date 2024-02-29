Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MDC opened at $62.54 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M.D.C.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.