Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,313 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $7,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 695.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 4,404,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 1,970,245 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1,322.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,545 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

GTE opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

