Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 850,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Price Performance

Tilray Company Profile

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

