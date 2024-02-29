Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 64,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

