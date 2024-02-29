Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Consolidated Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.
Consolidated Water Stock Performance
CWCO stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
