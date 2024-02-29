Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$5.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTS shares. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.40 to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 5.1 %

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

TSE:CTS opened at C$4.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$986.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$5.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.